|
|
Alice J. Weikle
Alice J. Weikle (nee Hoffman) Age 84, of Shorewood, passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home. Born in Maroa, IL, the daughter of the late Nick and Gladys (nee Griffin) Hoffman, she was the youngest of five children and a resident of Joliet since 1979. She retired from Caterpillar Inc. in 1989, following 30 years of service. Alice enjoyed dancing, music, reading, gardening, flowers, sewing, singing in the church choir, and with the Sweet Adelines. She was a member of the Rusty Hinges Water Therapy Group at the YMCA.
Alice is survived by her daughter, Allison (Scott) Huminsky of Shorewood; three grandchildren, Andrew Weikle of Chicago, Derek (Cayla) Weikle of St. Louis, MO and Riley Huminsky of Shorewood; daughter-in-law, Sherry Weikle; and sister, Billye Anne Wainwright of Decatur. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
She was preceded by her son, Gregg Weikle; two brothers, Bobby Nick Hoffman and Jack Hoffman; and one sister, Bettie Jean Montgomery.
Visitation for Alice J. Weikle will be held on Sunday, October 13, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. until the time of services at 4:00 p.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds., Joliet. As it was Alice's request, cremation rites will be accorded. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to the American Diabetes Association or Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019