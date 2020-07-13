Alice Schade (Rapcan)



Age 84. Born in Joliet, died peacefully at her home in Wildomar, California on July 9th.



Survived by 2 sons, Michael (Natalie) and Dennis (Mary); 2 grandchildren, Bailey (Charlie) Rutherig and Taylor Schade, and 1 great grandchild, Kayden. Also survived by 2 sisters, Theresa Angus of Joliet and Verna Noone of Tennessee; as well as multiple nieces and nephews.



Preceded in death by her parents, 2 brothers, and 5 sisters.



Private services are pending through Inland Memorial, Murrieta, California.





