Alice (Rapcan) Schade
Alice Schade (Rapcan)

Age 84. Born in Joliet, died peacefully at her home in Wildomar, California on July 9th.

Survived by 2 sons, Michael (Natalie) and Dennis (Mary); 2 grandchildren, Bailey (Charlie) Rutherig and Taylor Schade, and 1 great grandchild, Kayden. Also survived by 2 sisters, Theresa Angus of Joliet and Verna Noone of Tennessee; as well as multiple nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her parents, 2 brothers, and 5 sisters.

Private services are pending through Inland Memorial, Murrieta, California.


Published in The Herald-News on Jul. 13, 2020.
