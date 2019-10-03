|
Alice Scroggins
Born: July 29, 1930; in Joliet, IL
Died: October 1, 2019; in Braidwood, IL
Alice Scroggins, age 89, of Braidwood, IL passed away peacefully, Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. Born July 29, 1930 in Joliet, IL to the late Thomas Howard and Bessie Beatrice (nee Watson) Graham.
Alice was a hard worker, she held numerous titles such as waitress, restaurant owner, and most importantly homemaker. She enjoyed crocheting, sewing, working puzzles, playing poker, junking with her husband, Billie, and she especially loved cooking for her family.
Surviving are her beloved husband, Billie Scroggins of Braidwood, whom she married March 6, 1980 in AR; three children, Diane (Jeff) Brauer of Minooka, IL, John Barnes of Braidwood, and Patricia (Greg) Clements of Coal City, IL; eight grandchildren, Stephanie, Jenny, Ben, Nikki, Jessica, Jillian, Jina, and Kelly; fourteen great-grandchildren with one on the way; one brother, Jack (Maryann) Graham of Kent, OH; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents; one son, Donald Barnes, Jr., in infancy; one grandson, Robert, in infancy; two brothers, William (Gayle) Graham and Thomas Graham; and one sister, Marlene (Gill) Read.
Per her wishes cremation rites have been accorded. Memorial visitation will be at the R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory in Braidwood, Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 9:00-10:30 a.m. with the memorial service beginning at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her name may be directed to Joliet Area Community Hospice.
Published in The Herald-News on Oct. 3, 2019