|
|
Alice Stratemeyer
Born: June 3, 1931; in Elmhurst, IL
Died: August 22, 2019; in Shorewood, IL
Alice Stratemeyer departed this life on nd surrounded by her family. She was born on June 3, 1931 in Elmhurst., IL to Martha and Theophil Mueller. She graduated from York high school in 1949 and from Elmhurst college in 1953. She was a teacher in Clayton, MO for two years. Married the Reverend Arthur Stratemeyer in 1954. Worked as a substitute teacher while raising her children. Worked as a school librarian in Manhattan, IL for 12 years. This was her great joy. She was active in the First Presbyterian choir, Day Deacons and Women's group. Volunteered for Big Brothers-Big Sisters and the Will County Community health center where she read to children in the waiting room.
Preceeded in death by her parents, sister Lois Fink and husband Arthur. Survived by children Carol, Mark (Anne), David and Melinda Stratemeyer, grandchildren Paige (Shawn) Speers, Glennis (Craig) Blanchfield, Nickolas (Audrey) Sanchez, Alex and Lydia Sanchez, great grandson Richard Blanchfield.
Memorial service at First Presbyterian church, 805 Western Ave, Joliet, IL, Saturday October 26 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Theophil W and Martha Mueller endowed scholarship fund at Elmhurst college, Elmhurst IL or the A & L Stratemeyer Fund at Eden Seminary, Webster Groves, MO will be appreciated.
Published in The Herald-News on Oct. 20, 2019