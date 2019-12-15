The Herald-News Obituaries
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 722-0524
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
7:00 PM
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
Alicia (Torres) Salas

Alicia (Torres) Salas Obituary
Alicia Salas (nee Torres)

Age 88 of Joliet and formerly of Texas, passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Presence Villa Franciscan in Joliet with her family by her side.

Born August 28, 1931 in Agujita Coahuila, Mexico, Alicia was a daughter of Pedro and Enedina (Vera) Torres. Alicia enjoyed numerous activities throughout her life including dancing and travel. Later in life, Alicia looked forward to trips to play bingo and shopping at garage sales. Her favorite activity was cooking and entertaining. She loved to take care of her family and cherished many treasured memories with them. Alicia will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Survivors include her children: Norma (Michael) Ward, Elizabeth (Hank) Gill and Leticia Borrago (Kenneth Ames); grandchildren: Norma, Patrick, Matthew, Adam, Erica, Melissa and Lindsey; eighteen great-grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren; three brothers and one sister, Hortencia Sierra.

Alicia was preceded in death by her husband, Alejandro; parents: Pedro and Enedina; grandson: Matthew Gill, and siblings: Jose, Eliseo and Maria.

Family will receive relatives and friends on Monday, December 16, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until time of funeral service, 7:00 p.m. at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road in Joliet.

Per Alicia's wishes, cremations rites will be accorded following services and she will be laid to rest with her husband, Alejandro in Texas.

Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 15, 2019
