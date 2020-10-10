ALISON J. AUGUST
Age 47, of New Lenox, passed away Tuesday, October 6th, 2020 at her home in New Lenox.
Alison is survived by her loving family, husband, Michael Dabrowski, mother, Kathleen August (Fenton), brother, Alex August, nieces, Ashley August, Cheyanne August, Chloe August and numerous cousins.
Alison was preceded in death by her father George August.
Alison was a member of the American Pool Players Association as well as being a lover of music and the outdoors.
DUE TO THE COVID 19 PANDEMIC MASKS MUST BE WORN AND SOCIAL DISTANCING MUST BE FOLLOWED FOR ALL IN ATTENDANCE.
Family will receive friends at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 102 E. Francis Road, New Lenox, IL 60451 on Monday, October 12th, 2020 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the charity of your choice
would be greatly appreciated. For information, www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com
or 815-485-3700.