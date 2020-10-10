1/
Alison J. August
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alison's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ALISON J. AUGUST

Age 47, of New Lenox, passed away Tuesday, October 6th, 2020 at her home in New Lenox.

Alison is survived by her loving family, husband, Michael Dabrowski, mother, Kathleen August (Fenton), brother, Alex August, nieces, Ashley August, Cheyanne August, Chloe August and numerous cousins.

Alison was preceded in death by her father George August.

Alison was a member of the American Pool Players Association as well as being a lover of music and the outdoors.

DUE TO THE COVID 19 PANDEMIC MASKS MUST BE WORN AND SOCIAL DISTANCING MUST BE FOLLOWED FOR ALL IN ATTENDANCE.

Family will receive friends at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 102 E. Francis Road, New Lenox, IL 60451 on Monday, October 12th, 2020 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated. For information, www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-485-3700.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
102 E. Francis Road
New Lenox, IL 60451
(815) 485-3700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kurtz Memorial Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved