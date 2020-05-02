Allen D. Thomason



Allen D. "Al" Thomason, age 71, late of Lockport passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Peoria and a resident of the Homer Township/Lockport area since 1957. Employed as a welder for over 40 years by Texaco, Lockport Steel Fabricators, Univen, Starcon International, Inc. and XL Industrial Services Inc. Al was a devoted husband, dad, adored papa, son, brother, brother-in-law, father-in-law, son-in-law and uncle.



Preceded in death by a son in infancy; father, Russel Thomason; dearest father-in-laws, Joseph Przenieslo and Louis Sega.



Survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Sharlene (nee Sega) Thomason; beloved mother, Ina (nee Warsaw) Thomason; dearest mother-in-law, Shirley Przenieslo; two cherished daughters, Lisa (Chris) Misiurewicz and Rachel (Brian) Popadowski; four grandchildren, Sophia, Thomas, Aliviah and Gavin; a brother, Loren (Carol) Thomason; a sister, Tina (late Ray) McSherry; sisters-in-law, Sandie (Jim) Lauritsen, Sharon Ryan and Jackie (Ron) Wright; brothers-in-law, Tom (Rose) Przenieslo; Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many dear friends also survive.



Al enjoyed working in the yard, working in his garden and just working in general. He always said, "Love what you do and you'll never work a day in your life." He was a jack-of-all-trades and if you ever needed a tool, Al had it. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.



Per Allen's wishes cremation rites were respectfully addressed. Donations can be made to Lurie Childrens Hospital, Joliet Area Hospice or any Animal Shelter or rescue in Al's honor.



A memorial service celebrating Al's life will be held when social distancing is not required.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store