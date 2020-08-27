Age 71, late of Lockport passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 28, 2020

at home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Peoria and a resident of

the Homer Township/Lockport area since 1957. Employed as a welder for over

40 years by Texaco, Lockport Steel Fabricators, Univen, Starcon

International, Inc. and XL Industrial Services Inc. Al was a devoted

husband, dad, adored papa, son, brother, brother-in-law, father-in-law,

son-in-law and uncle.





Preceded in death by a son in infancy; beloved parents, Russel Thomason

and Ina (nee Warsaw) Thomason; dearest fathers-in-law, Joseph Przenieslo

and Louis Sega.





Survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Sharlene (nee Sega) Thomason;

dearest mother-in-law, Shirley Przenieslo; two cherished daughters, Lisa

(Chris) Misiurewicz and Rachel (Brian) Popadowski; four grandchildren,

Sophia, Thomas, Aliviah and Gavin; a brother, Loren (Carol) Thomason; a

sister, Tina (late Ray) McSherry; sisters-in-law, Sandie (Jim) Lauritsen,

Sharon Ryan and Jackie (Ron) Wright; brother-in-law, Tom (Rose)

Przenieslo; Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many dear friends also

survive.





Al enjoyed working in the yard, working in his garden and just working in

general. He always said, "Love what you do and you'll never work a day in

your life." He was a jack-of-all-trades and if you ever needed a tool, Al

had it. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Per Allen's wishes cremation rites were respectfully addressed. Donations

can be made to Lurie Childrens Hospital, Joliet Area Hospice, St. Paul's

Lutheran Church, Lockport or any Animal Shelter or rescue in Al's honor

would be greatly appreciated.





A Memorial gathering will be held to celebrate Allen's life on Saturday,

August 29, 2020 in the O'Neil Funeral chapel 1105 E. 9th St., Lockport,

IL., 60441 from 2:00pm until time of Memorial Service at 5:00pm with

Pastor Chris Antonetti officiating.





*Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks and social distancing practices are

required.



