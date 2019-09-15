|
|
ALLEN K. FILIP
Age 78, of Manhattan, passed away on Wednesday, September 11th, 2019 at his home in Manhattan surrounded by his loving family.
Allen is survived by his loving family, children, Alan (Lenita) Filip, Nicholas Filip, Clidea (David) Lave, Timothy (Ann) Filip, Rodney (Rita) Filip, Terra Filip, siblings, Deanna Spiess, Marvin (Agnes) Phillips, Patricia (Dan) Liss, Jeaninne (Paul) Kratochvil, grandchildren, Amanda (Dan) Kellogg, Tiffany (Jason) Jenkins, Matthew (Stephanie) Lave, Kaitlan Lave, John Filip, Nicholas Filip, Jeana (fianc e Michael DeYoung) Filip, Victoria Filip, Christine (Lance) Spears, Rachel Rauch, Mitchell Lave, William Zielinski, Anthony (Robin) Zielinski, Briana (Wes Anderson) Logan, Savina Filip, Aiden Filip, great grandchildren, Emma, Evelyn, Eliza, Jack, Griffin and Angel.
Allen was preceded in death by his parents, John & Bernice Filip (Dudek) and his beloved wife of 59 years Elizabeth "Betty" Filip (Saviano).
Al Filip was a man who loved his wife and family. He was affectionately known as (Pops) by his family and friends. As a United States Veteran who served in 2 branches of the armed services, both the Army and the Navy, he was a deeply devoted patriot who encouraged patriotism in others. Enjoying the camaraderie of other Veterans, he was a very active member of both the American Legion Post #1977 in New Lenox and the VFW Post #2199 in Stone City. Al Filip was an accomplished body man and painter who ran the body shop for almost 20 years at the GMC Truck Center in Chicago; he produced custom paint designs which were on display annually at the Chicago Auto Show, many of which would become standard production paint schemes. As a father he taught his children there was nothing they couldn't do if they put their minds to it. To him, with a little hard work and knowledge nothing was impossible. He taught himself welding, auto body repair and mechanics. In classic Pops modesty he would joke he was a "jack of all trades" but he was truly a master of all the trades he learned. He raised six children, who loved him deeply and know he is now in a better place with his beloved wife Betty. Your family and friends miss you already and the world has become a smaller place without you Pops.
Family will receive friends at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 102 East Francis Road, New Lenox, IL 60451, on Thursday, October 3rd, 2019 from 10:00 AM until time of the funeral service at 11:00 AM.
Interment, Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood IL.
Allen's family would like to extend a special "Thank You" to the staff at Joliet Area Community Hospice and Hines Veteran's Hospital for their loving care and support.
In lieu of flowers, donations to would be appreciated. For information 815-485-3700 or www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com
Published in The Herald-News on Sept. 15, 2019