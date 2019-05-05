Allen Thayer



Allen "Dick" Thayer, 89 passed away on April 26, 2019, peacefully and surrounded by family while at Northwestern Hospital following a brief hospitalization.



Dick was the original Mr. Fix-it and there was nothing he could not repair or make better. He worked at Commonwealth Edison for 40 years and was a founding member of the CECO recreation club where he and his family enjoyed many great memories. His quick wit and humor made being in his presence pure joy.



Dick is survived by Ann, his wife of 68 years; his children, Ellen (Jim) McAsey, Annette (John) Scully, Peggy (John) Hausser, Rick (Danna) Thayer, Tom Thayer and foster daughter JoBelle Yonely; grandchildren Chris (Patrick) Smith, Jim (Ammie) McAsey, Craig (Emily) McAsey, Brett (Amanda) Boyter, Justin (Lisa) Boyter, Dane Thayer, Britt (Jason) Florin, Annie (Joe Tumpis) Scully; great grandchildren Mike and Tom Smith, Claire and Caroline McAsey, Carson and Taylor Boyter, John Henry Florin; sisters Karen Thayer and Diane (Lee) Goodenough, sisters in law Judy Thayer and Mary Lazar. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.



Preceded in death by parents Allen and Dorothy, brother Wayne Douglas Thayer and foster children Rich Yonely and JoLee Jones.



The Thayer family is extremely grateful to the doctors and nurses of the Cardiac Intensive Care Team at Northwestern Hospital who gave Dick excellent and compassionate care. The family also thanks Dr. Patel and staff for their care throughout the years.



A private memorial will be held by the family at a later date. In lieu of flowers,donations in Dick's name may be made to the pediatric cardiac care unit at Northwestern hospital at lurechildrens.org or (312) 227-7500.



