Allen Vincent La Page



Born: October 2, 1942; in Chicago, IL



Died: May 2, 2019; in Wilmington, IL



Age 76 of Wilmington and formerly of Chicago passed away Thursday May 2, 2019 at his home.



Born October 2, 1942 in Chicago, Allen Vincent was a son of Harold and Madgeline (Fox) La Page. On March 4, 1972 Allen married Jewell Ritter, was most recently employed as a Machinist with Davis Machine, where he worked for 23 years before retiring in 2010.



In his free time Allen enjoyed spending time tinkering on small engines and motors, as well as collecting antiques. He held a love for animals and was known for his good humored practical jokes. Remembered as a social person Allen enjoyed being a part of the Burger King coffee club in Wilmington.



Survivors include his wife Jewell of Wilmington; daughter: Dawn M. (Paul Lee) Viano of Morris; two granddaughters, and two nieces: Laura (Tom) Martin and Diane (Barry) Oswald, both of Wilmington.



Allen was preceded in death by his parents, one brother: Edward La Page, and sister-in-law: Janet La Page.



The family will receive friends for a visitation at Baskerville Funeral Home, 700 East Kahler Road in Wilmington on Monday, May 13, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until the time of remembrance at 7:00 p.m. A private family burial will follow on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 in Brown Cemetery, Elwood.



Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in Allen's memory to his family for their distribution to local animal charities of their choosing or to Hospice of Kankakee Valley.



Allen's Memorial Page: www.BaskervilleFH.com/notices/Allen-LaPageFuneral services and arrangements have been made under the direction and care of Baskerville Funeral Home in Wilmington. (815-476-2181)