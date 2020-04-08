The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Alloa M. Davis Obituary
Alloa M. Davis

Alloa M. Davis (nee Ingram) - Passed away peacefully at Lakewood Nursing Home, April 3, 2020. Age 89 years.

Survived by five children James (Renee) Davis, Lori Andrejek, Scott (Cherry) Davis, Ted Davis and Shari (Jim) Martin. Seventeen grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by her husband Robert J. Davis (2012) and her parents Afton and Doyle Ingram.

Alloa was a member of St. Jude Catholic Church. Retired owner of St. Mary's religious gift shop. Alloa enjoyed camping with her family.

Private interment will be held at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery on Thursday. Please remember Alloa in special Mass intentions at www.Marion.org Funeral services conducted under the care of Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory. For information please call (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.com
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 8, 2020
