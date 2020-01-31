|
|
Aloysius J. Wycislo
Born: June 9, 1952; in Chicago, IL
Died: January 17, 2020; in Joliet, IL
Aloysius J. "Al" Wycislo died in his home on January 17, 2020 in Joliet, IL. He was 67.
Al was born on June 9, 1952 in Chicago, IL to his parents, Henry O. and Hedwig Grzyb Wycislo. He graduated from Lewis University in 1976 with a degree in History and Philosophy. Thereafter, Al served 6 years as a De La Salle Christian Brother and taught at St. Joseph High School in Westchester.
He taught high school for 32 years at Providence Catholic High School in New Lenox, retiring in 2016. Al was a beloved and committed teacher, making a difference in the lives of many young people. Teaching was Al's life purpose.
Al is survived by his sister, Helen O'Brien McHugh (Frank) of Willis, TX and his nephew, Henry Wycislo (Nicole) of Houston, TX and a host of cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Waldemar.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at the Providence Catholic High School Chapel on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with visitation at 12 noon. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Al's life. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Providence Catholic High School and the De La Salle Christian Brothers.
Published in The Herald-News on Jan. 31, 2020