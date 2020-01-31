Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Providence Catholic High School Chapel
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
1:00 PM
Providence Catholic High School Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Aloysius Wycislo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Aloysius J. Wycislo


1952 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Aloysius J. Wycislo Obituary
Aloysius J. Wycislo

Born: June 9, 1952; in Chicago, IL

Died: January 17, 2020; in Joliet, IL

Aloysius J. "Al" Wycislo died in his home on January 17, 2020 in Joliet, IL. He was 67.

Al was born on June 9, 1952 in Chicago, IL to his parents, Henry O. and Hedwig Grzyb Wycislo. He graduated from Lewis University in 1976 with a degree in History and Philosophy. Thereafter, Al served 6 years as a De La Salle Christian Brother and taught at St. Joseph High School in Westchester.

He taught high school for 32 years at Providence Catholic High School in New Lenox, retiring in 2016. Al was a beloved and committed teacher, making a difference in the lives of many young people. Teaching was Al's life purpose.

Al is survived by his sister, Helen O'Brien McHugh (Frank) of Willis, TX and his nephew, Henry Wycislo (Nicole) of Houston, TX and a host of cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Waldemar.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at the Providence Catholic High School Chapel on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with visitation at 12 noon. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Al's life. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Providence Catholic High School and the De La Salle Christian Brothers.
Published in The Herald-News on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Aloysius's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -