Alvin Charles Attaway
Alvin Charles Attaway of Joliet, passed away at Senior Star Memory Care in Romeoville on Friday, September 6, 2019.
Survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Margaret Ann (nee Mlakar) Attaway; daughters: Margaret Rose (Bradley) Gilbert and Patricia Ann (Donald) Kroesch; son-in-law: Lesley Sanders; sister: Delores (Robert) Colstock; sisters-in-law: Bernadine (George) Price and Donna (James) Mlakar; six grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Alvin was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Elsie Attaway; daughter: Diane Sanders; sisters and brothers-in-law: Bernice (Louis) Gaefke, Marjorie (William) Cryer, Betty (Howie) Thomas and Norma (Tom) Grant.
Alvin was born in Elwood on December 20, 1927. Veteran on the United States Army serving in Korea. Former switchman at the E J & E railroad for 40 years. A member of St. Bernard's Church in Joliet, Joliet Radio Control Club, Senior Association at St. Joe's Park and Jo-Annittes of St. Mary's Nativity Catholic Church. Alvin was an avid poker player, photographer, tractor restorer and fisherman. He enjoyed family picnics and winters in Florida, metal detecting on the beach and watching space shuttle launches.
Per Alvin's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. There will be no visitation.
A private interment with full military honors will be held at a later date in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood. A Celebration of Life will be held for family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made as gifts in Alvin's memory to Joliet Area Community Hospice or The Senior Star Memory Care Unit.
Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News on Sept. 11, 2019