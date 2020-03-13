|
Amber Diaz
Born: November 24, 2017
Died: March 8, 2020
Age 2 of Channahon, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at home.
Born November 24, 2017 in Joliet, Amber is a daughter of Richard and Erika (Maldonado) Diaz. Amber attended Kiddie Campus Daycare in Channahon and Vilaseca Daycare Center in Joliet where she was adored instantly. She was a loving and sweet girl with a wonderful imagination. Amber loved to sing, dance and play. One of her favorites to sing was Twinkle Twinkle Little Star. She would cheer loudly for her big sister Emy at her soccer games, and in return Emy would give her piggy back rides. Amber also loved playing with her dog Honey and had the opportunity to vacation at Disneyworld. She was loved by all who knew her and will be deeply missed.
Amber is survived by her parents, Richard and Erika Diaz; sister: Emy Diaz; maternal grandparents: Moises and Teresa Maldonado; paternal grandparents: Alphonso and Concheta Diaz; aunts and uncles: Diana (Pete Micks) Maldonado, Mariana (Rob Salinas) Maldonado, Eddie (Claudia) Maldonado, Dana (Phil) Abraham and Alphono Diaz, Jr., as well as numerous cousins, great aunts and great uncles.
Family will receive relatives and friends on Monday, March 16, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road in Joliet. A celebration of Amber's life will continue on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 with closing prayers beginning at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel and then driving in procession to St. Ann's Catholic Church in Channahon for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made as gifts in Amber's memory to the Organic Acidemia Association: https://www.oaanews.org
Obituary and tribute wall for Amber at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020