Andrea M. Pickard
Born: November 22, 1946
Died: February 16, 2020
Andrea Margaret (nee Gardner) Pickard, age 73, of Braceville, IL. passed away after a long fight with Alzheimer's disease on February 16, 2020. Andrea was born on November 22, 1946, in Sodius, New York, to Bernard and Margaret (Mandigo) Gardner. In 1968, she married her amazing partner, Dave, who supported her through every step of their lives together. She worked as an aide at Fox Developmental Center in Dwight, IL. and as a correctional counselor at the Stateville Prison in Joliet, IL. She also volunteered as a grief call line operator for the Will/Grundy Crisis Line. She was a member of Grace Bible Church in Channahon, IL.
Andrea is preceded in death by her parents, brother and 2 sister-in-laws.
She is survived by her loving husband, David; sons Donald (Cecelia) and Chooch (Dexter); daughter Catherine (Ian) Ripmaster; daughter-in-law Heather Trayler; grandchildren Amber, Colten, Connor, Robert, Cory, Stephanie, Ethan, Evan, Greyson, Carlyn, and Sullivan; as well as her sister Bernadette (Donald) Haddleton, sister and brother in laws Diane (Mike) Visconti and Bill Herkala; nieces and nephews.
The family is so grateful for the love that has been poured on them during this difficult time from family and friends.
Special thanks to their granddaughter, Amber Johnson, who moved in to take amazing care of her while still in her home. Also, thanks to Aperion Care in Wilmington, IL, Alden Courts in Shorewood, IL, and Joliet Hospice for supporting our family and making Andrea comfortable in her last days.
Visitation will be held from 11am-1pm on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at R.W. Patterson Funeral Home, located at 401 E Main St. Braidwood, IL 60406. A memorial service will immediately follow the visitation beginning at 1pm at R.W. Patterson Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the at log on to www.rwpattersonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Herald-News on Feb. 19, 2020