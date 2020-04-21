|
|
Andrea Magosky
Age 73, Andrea Magosky of Joliet, passed away on April 17, 2020, at Palos Hospital in Palos Heights.
She is survived by two children, Cean Magosky (Anne) and Serena Magosky of Joliet, IL; three grandchildren, Serenita Magosky, Karley Magosky, and Andrew Magosky; two brothers, Joseph Rafac (Nora), and Jim Rafac (Angie); sister, Linda Rafac (Jim); and her aunt, Irene Toth.
Registered Nurse, History Buff, and architecture fan, Andrea pursued several passions during her life. She provided critical research to the National Register of Historic Places campaign for Joliet Township High School's Central campus building, Christ Episcopal Church complex and the East Side Historic District. Andrea became a Registered Nurse while her older children were teenagers, working at Rush University Medical Center before a career in home health, a volunteer with Joliet Area Community Hospice and finally as a Medicare auditor for Blue Cross Blue Shield. She continued her research and preservation efforts throughout her life.
She is preceded in death by her husband Patrick M. Magosky; one son, Seth Magosky; her parents, Andrew and Catherine Rafac; and two siblings, John Rafac and Cindy Rafac.
Per Andrea's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded.
Due to the current circumstances, there will not be any services for Andrea at this time. A memorial for Andrea will be held at a later date, not yet determined.
Funeral Arrangements are under the care and coordination of Schewe Funeral and Cremation Services.
For more information, please call 815-714-9143 or visit her Tribute Wall at www.schewefuneralservices.com where you may share a favorite memory or leave an online condolence for the family.
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 21, 2020