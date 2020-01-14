|
Andrew Francis Guschwan
Andrew "Andy" Guschwan passed from this life on January 9, 2020 after a long period of illness.
Raised in Parma, OH, he was a graduate of St. Ignatius High School, Xavier University (on a Classics scholarship), and the Stritch Medical School of Loyola University Chicago.
Andy served as a Lt. Commander in the U.S. Public Health Service, and was a staff Psychiatrist at St. Joseph Medical Center and Silver Cross Hospital in Joliet for 35 years. He completed his career at Will County Mental Health Clinic after many years of private practice.
He was a devoted Roman Catholic, a Life Master in bridge, a talented piano player and a lover of language, puns and word games.
He will be remembered as a gentle soul and will be dearly missed by family and countless former patients and colleagues.
He is survived by his wife Barbara Guschwan, and children Sheila (Michael) McMahon, Andrew (Laura) Guschwan III, Marianne Guschwan, William Guschwan, Nora Guschwan, Matthew Guschwan (Maggie), stepchildren Brian (Amy) Gavin, Dan (Susan) Gavin, Sean (Paulette) Gavin and siblings, Jean (Dick) Patterson, George (Anne) Guschwan, Mary McBarron, Betty (Joe) Pitstick, and Susan Joy (Roy) Van Keuren.
He is also survived by his grandchildren , Henry , Ben , Caitlin , Abigail , Tara , Winifred, Ginger , Grover , Amanda , Jacob , Lucas , Nathan , Elise , Ryan , Conor , and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Anne (nee Olejnyik) Guschwan, siblings Ann Marie Gehring, and Frances Simecek.
A memorial visitation will be held at Lago Vista clubhouse, 16800 Lago Vista Blvd., Lockport, IL on Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 3pm to 8pm. The Funeral Mass will be held Monday, January 20, 10am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 410 S. Jefferson St., Lockport. Reception to follow immediately.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to: Abigail Alliance National Alliance for the Mentally Ill.
Published in The Herald-News from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020