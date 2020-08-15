1/1
Andrew Henry Gustavson
Andrew Henry Gustavson

Born: August 24, 1922

Died: August 10, 2020

Andrew Henry Gustavson was born on August 24, 1922 and passed away on August 10, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Mary Nee Manning, daughter Mary Ryan, two brothers and one sister. He is survived by his daughter Kathy (Dave) Ruggiero, son-in-law Steve Ryan, and four grandchildren Claire, Rachel, Luke and Matthew. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive. Andrew was born in Sweden and grew up in Chicago. He graduated from Lindblom High School and entered the U.S. Army soon afterwards. Andrew was stationed in the European theater, landed at Normandy and fought all the way to Germany.

After returning home, he began work as a painter where he met his wife the first day he was on the job. Andrew was a member of the Calumet Yacht Club and enjoyed taking his family out on the lake. He also enjoyed vacationing at Lake of the Ozarks. In recognition for his service in WWII, Andrew was honored at a Chicago Blackhawks Game during the singing of the national anthem.

Visitation for Andrew will be held on Monday, August 17, 2020 from 3:00 - 8:00 P.M. at Forsythe Gould Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at the funeral home. Inurnment with full military honors will be at 11:30 A.M. at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. Arrangements entrusted to Forsythe Gould Funeral Home, 507 S. State St., Manhattan, IL 60442, 815-478-3321, www.forsythegouldfh.com

Funeral Home & Cremation | Forsythe Gould Funeral Home


Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Forsythe Gould Funeral Home Inc
AUG
18
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Forsythe Gould Funeral Home Inc
AUG
18
Inurnment
11:30 AM
Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Forsythe Gould Funeral Home Inc
507 S. State Street
Manhattan, IL 60442
(815) 478-3321
