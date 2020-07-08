Andrew M. Lein
Andrew "Andy" M. Lein, age 30 of Lockport, passed away July 5, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Andy was preceded in death by his grandparents, Henry and Janet Vrba, Edwin Lein, and Elyzabeth Lein. Andy is survived by his beloved wife, Katie (nee Daly); loving son, Aidan; parents, Doug and Linda (nee Vrba) Lein; siblings, Alex (Missy) Lein, Amy Lein, and Arin Lein; father and mother-in-law, Bob and Julie Jostes; nephews, Jax and Owen and niece, Addison; many aunts and uncles also survive.
Andy was a Local Union 597 Pipefitter and was a proud member of the Lockport Moose Lodge #1557. He was a hot rod and race car enthusiast and enjoyed riding his minibike.
There will be a visitation held Friday, July 10, 2020 from 3:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at O'NEIL FUNERAL HOME & HERITAGE CREMATORY, 1105 E. 9th STREET, LOCKPORT 60441. There will be a funeral service Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment Lockport City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations to his son Aidan's education would be appreciated.
Relatives and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at: www.oneilfuneralhome.com
MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING ARE REQUIRED FOR ALL SERVICES.