Andrew "Andy" Pavnica passed away at home on June 19, 2019. He shared his last moments of life with his wife and children.



Andy was born in Joliet, Illinois, attended St. Cyril Catholic School and graduated from Joliet Central High School. He served his country in the 7th Infantry Army Division, Korean War. Recipient of the Korean Service Medal with one Bronze Service Star and the United Nations Service Medal; he served his country with distinction. Andy was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He loved sharing elaborate tales with his grandchildren as much as they loved hearing them. He always looked forward to Sunday dinners with his family but always made sure there was a set departure time for everyone (and no fires in the fireplace unless it was a special occasion). Andy was an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rockdale. He was involved in many church activities, his specialty being setting up the manger scene each December. After retiring in 1988 from Com Ed, he applied his artistic and handyman skills by tackling many projects around the house. One of his favorites was designing and constructing a garden gazebo where he and the family spent many sunny afternoons. He also enjoyed gardening and loved to share his tomatoes and cucumbers with his church friends. Andy was able to travel all over in retirement, including hiking the Grand Canyon down to Phantom Ranch, visiting Zion, Bryce, Glacier, Yellowstone, Teton, Volcanoes, Sequoia, and Mt. Rainer National Parks, cruised through the Panama Canal, toured the Holy Land along with visiting numerous other European, African and Caribbean countries.



Survived by his wife of 63 years, Jeanie (nee Morris) Pavnica; loving children, Janet (Brian) Casciari, Daniel (Lynn) Pavnica, Mark Erickson (the late Stephanie Pavnica), Maria (Randy) Wright; grandchildren, Anna Casciari, Bianca (Tyler) Gilbert, Kevin (Brookley) Pavnica, Jozef Pavnica, Kristyn Pavnica, AJ Erickson, Cassidy Erickson, Daniel Wright, Elena (Steven) Spencer; great grandchild, Lachlan Pavnica; sister, Mary (the late Anthony) Mance; sisters-in-law, Barb (the late Joseph) Pavnica, Dorothy (the late Michael) Morris, Gerrie (the late Dennis) Morris, Sister Mary Jean Morris.



Preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Anna Pavnica; siblings, Al (Ann), Thomas(Kaye), Method (Theresa), Anthony (Fran), Cyril (Helen), Joseph, and Ann Pavnica.



Family and friends may gather on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 10:30 am, at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 18 Woodlawn Ave., Joliet, where a Memorial Mass will be celebrated. He will be buried at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his name to Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated, www.joliethospice.org.