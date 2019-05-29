Andy Taras,



Born: May 21, 1942; in Granite City, IL



Died: February 20, 2019; in Tucson, AZ



Andy Taras, age 76, of Green Valley Arizona passed away peacefully Wednesday February 20, 2019 at St. Mary's Hospital Tucson, AZ, surrounded by his loving family. Andy was born May 21, 1942 in Granite City, Illinois to Andy and Alene (Pearcy) Taras.



Andy proudly served and was Honorably Discharged from the United States Air Force; He enjoyed boxing and baseball in his youth. Beginning in his 20's he became a proud member of the Will County Carpenters Local 174. He was also a lifetime member of American Legion, Elks and Moose.



In addition to being a Millwright with the Carpenters Union, Andy owned several successful businesses in Phoenix and Tucson, AZ.



Andy was fiercely proud of his Russian heritage and was a member of the Holy Resurrection Orthodox Church in Tucson, originally baptized in 1954 at St. Nicolas Orthodox Church, Joliet, Illinois.



After his retirement and until he became ill, he fulfilled one of his dreams of living on the Haven Golf Course in Green Valley, AZ. He enjoyed golfing daily (with a 12 Handicap) and driving his golf cart around town. Andy was known for his many stories, jokes and his infectious laughter.



Andy is survived by his wife, Tania (Miller) Taras of Green Valley, AZ; his sons Scott Andrew Taras and Nicholas Andy Taras; his cherished grandchildren: Devyn, Kai, and Jack Taras; his brothers and sisters: Karen DeBenedetti, Helen (Larry) Setmeyer, Rachelle Prodehl, John (Ronae') Gerl, Paul (Robin) Cibulka; his mother's twin, Irene Capista; special cousins Len, Larry and Lee Capista and Ernie and Danny McDade. Andy was so loved by his countless cousins, in-laws, nieces, nephews and friends. He loved and adored all of them.



Preceded in death by his father Andy Taras, his infant son "Little Andy" Andrew Scott Taras, step-father John Gerl, his beloved mother Alene (Pearcy) Gerl.



He will be interned at the Marina National Veterans Cemetery in Arizona with a military ceremony.



A celebration of Andy's life for his family and close friends will be held June 1, 2019 from 10:30 till 1:30 at The Carpenters Hall, 1407 Essington Rd, Joliet, IL Published in The Herald-News on May 29, 2019