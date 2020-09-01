Angela Luisa PesaventoAngela Luisa Pesavento (Nee Ceccarelli), age 84, late of Lockport passed away peacefully on Saturday August 29, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Born and raised in Lucignano, Italy, lived in Buenos Aires, Argentina and moved to the United States in 1969 where Lockport, IL., became her home. A devout member of St. Dennis Church, Lockport. Angela and her beloved husband, John were very proud to be founding members of the American Italian Cultural Society, Crest Hill. Above all else she was dedicated to her family, her family was her everything especially her two grandchildren, Angel B. "Topolina" and Anthony "Topolino". Angela and her loving husband John had an admirable and loving relationship and were a great example for so many, they are now happily together again for eternity.Preceded in death by her loving husband, John Pesavento Sr. (2005); her parents, Angelo and Penelope (Nee Pedaccini) Ceccarelli; a sister, Maria (late Adamo) Guerri; one brother, Vincenzo Ceccarelli; and brother-in-law, Hugo Pesavento.Survived by her loving and devoted children, Monica and John R. (Tina) Pesavento; two adored grandchildren, Anthony and Angela B. Pesavento; niece, Claudia (Juan Carlos) Guerri; nephew, Claudio (Patricia) Guerri; sisters-in-law, Ioland Ceccarelli , Lea Pesavento and Sister Mary Grace Pesavento; her dear loving friend, Rossana LaManna. Numerous other cherished family members also survive. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Pesavento family which will be distributed to various local charities in Angela?s name would be greatly appreciated.The Pesavento family would like to thank Dr. Susan Fednic for all her exceptional care over the years, Edwards Hospital Cancer Center, especially Dr. Maria Quejada and staff, Dr. Scott Berger who gave Angela a second chance at life and Joliet Area Community Hospice, staff and Nurse Christine for their care.Services will be held, Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 9:30 am in the O'Neil Funeral Home chapel 1105 E. 9th ST., Lockport, IL., 60441 to St. Dennis Church, Lockport for Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am. Entombment Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, Romeoville.Visitation Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at the funeral home from 4:00pm until 8:00pm.*Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks and social distancing practices are required inside the funeral home and a capacity of 50 guests will be allowed in at a time.