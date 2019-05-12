ANGELA M. WELTER



Age 51, of Aurora, passed away Wednesday, May 8th, 2019 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove.



Angela is survived by her loving family, beloved and devoted son, Tyler Kero, parents, Robert (Cynthia) Welter (Holm), Cindy Georgantas, former husband, Robert Kero, siblings, Dena Welter, Lisa Welter, Gina (Joseph) Palluck and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and close friends.



Angela was preceded in death by her grandparents, Robert (Gloria) Georgantas (Fracaro) and Barney (Mary)Welter (Weiler).



Angela was a 1985 graduate of Lockport High School and a 1992 graduate of Lewis University where she was honored as the first Lasallian speaker.



She was a former fraud and compliance control auditor for several well know prestigious companies. Angela was also the owner and operator of Blossom & Branch Floral Design in Aurora as an award winning florist and event specialist.



She was well known for her deep love of music, nature and animals and witty sence of humor.



A Celebration of Life will take place Saturday, June 8th, 2019 from 12:00 PM until dusk at the Moose Lodge Picnic Grove, 15164 West 159th Street, Homer Glen, IL 60491.



Interment will be private.



In lieu of flowers, "I would like everyone to save their money and use it towards something that is meaningful to you."



For information, www.goodalememorialchapel.comor 815-838-1533. Published in The Herald-News on May 12, 2019