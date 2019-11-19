|
Angela Maldonado Berrones
Angela Maldonado Berrones "Evangelina", age 83, went to be with the Lord on Thursday November 14, 2019, peacefully at The Symphony Of Joliet surrounded by her loving family. Born March 2, 1936 in Villa Juarez, San Luis Potosi, Mexico.
Angela, "Evangelina," fought a courageous battle against Dementia over the past 4 years. Angela was a Joliet resident for over 35 years. In her native town of Villa Juarez, Angela helped the small community fill out and translate immigration documents, amongst other administrative tasks, and for many years she was a teacher of shorthand writing in the small town. Angela was also treasurer of the small town of Villa Juarez for many years. She self-taught herself English before arriving to the United States and continued to help the Hispanic community.
Preceded in death by her husband, Elpidio Berrones and her parents Fortino Maldonado and Natalia Reyes.
Survived by her loving sister Margarita Torres (nee Maldonado); numerous nieces and nephews, Modesta (Efren) Silva, Olivio (Rhonda) Torres , Oraila (Marcial) Soto, Irma (Angel) Aldaco, Jesus (Alma) Torres, Paul (Elva) Torres, Osiel (Catalina) Torres, Francisco (Yadira) Torres, Margarita (Edwin) Brookman and numerous great nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank her second home Symphony of Joliet and Joliet Community Hospice for caring for her during this long battle.
VISITATION & DVD MEMORIAL: Wednesday November 20, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Delgado Funeral Chapel, 400 Landau Ave, (at Jackson St.), Joliet. Live Visitation Webcasting also available on-line for details call (815) 774-9220.
FUNERAL SERVICES: will be held Thursday November 21, 2019 at 8:30 AM from Delgado Funeral Chapel to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, 205 E. Jackson St. Joliet, IL, where a Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM. Interment following at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Joliet, IL.
Published in The Herald-News on Nov. 19, 2019