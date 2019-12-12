|
|
Angelika M. Mercer
Angelika M. Mercer, age 71, passed away unexpectedly on Friday December 6, 2019 at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, Illinois. Born in Furth, Germany, but was a long time resident of Joliet.
Angie, as most people knew her, was a graduate of Joliet East High School and was an alumna of Joliet Junior College. She was one of the 1st women in Illinois to climb poles for the phone company and also was a 25 year employee at the former UniVen / Union Oil refinery. Angie had a strong work ethic. She served the Joliet community by owning her own business for nearly 30 years named Accounting and Tax Works, where she built many strong relationships with her clients. In her free time, Angie was an avid reader.
Angelika is preceded in death by her parents, Karl and Ingaborg Bass. She is survived by her loving son, Michael D. Mercer; one beloved granddaughter, Caitlyn Eryn Mercer; one sister, Jenne Alghram; her two precious rescue dogs, Lola and Jessie; and many extended family and friends.
VISITATION& DVD MEMORIAL: Saturday December 14 , 2019, 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Delgado Funeral Chapel, 400 Landau Ave. at Jackson St. (Rt.6), Joliet. Funeral service to follow at 12:00PM.
Cremation rites will be accorded.
Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 12, 2019