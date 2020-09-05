1/1
Angeline DeRocco
1933 - 2020
Angeline DeRocco

Born: January 19, 1933

Died: September 1, 2020

Angeline DeRocco went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, peacefully, surrounded by her family, after a brief illness. Born January 19, 1933, in Caramanico, Italy, to Carmine and Maria DeAngelis, she bravely immigrated with her family to Joliet at the age of seven, arriving on April 26,1940, via steamship to Ellis Island. Angie resided in Crest Hill, attending Chaney School and Lockport Township High School. A member of St. Mary Immaculate Church in Plainfield, Angie reflected her faith in all parts of her life.

Angie was preceded in death by her husband Matthew, whom she patiently cared for as he endured a long, lingering, debilitating illness (1983), her parents, her sisters Lucille Buhmann and Rosella Boyer, brothers in law Joseph Juricic, John Boyer, Don Sackmaster, and sister in law, Marian Sackmaster.

Angie carried an unwavering passion for family and the bonds that tie us. She leaves behind her beloved sister, Mary Juricic, devoted son, Matthew, Jr. and daughter, Debra (David) Villicana, grandchildren Annette (Josh) Kowalczyk, Amy Villicana, Madison DeRocco (fiance Chris James), and Nicholas DeRocco. Numerous nieces and nephews and great grandchildren will miss her sweet presence in their lives.

A hardworking homemaker and seamstress, Angie deliciously reflected her Italian heritage in her home cooked meals. Friends enviously remember her "dancing a good jitterbug with her girlfriends in her single days." Her warm gift of hospitality delighted all who were fortunate to sit at her white kitchen table. So generous and happy to share much more food than was ever needed, Angie enjoyed welcoming family and friends with a fresh brewed pot of coffee.

Bearing a keen awareness of friends' and family celebrations and life's challenges, Angie faithfully stamped each family event with a heartfelt, hand written card, sent to remind all of her quiet remembrance, ongoing prayers, and boundless gratitude.

Above all, Angie will be remembered for her smiling, ever-radiant face and countenance, reflecting her simple, loving heart, and her joyful, humble spirit, filling the lives of anyone who knew her with the light of peaceful faith, joyful humility, soft hearted meekness, and kind, unconditional love. Her often sited, encouraging words leave us a lasting legacy to confidently, and always "Trust in the Lord."

A private graveside service was held and Angie was laid to rest in Woodlawn Cemetery next to her husband, Matthew, Sr.

Obituary and tribute wall for Angie DeRocco at www.tezakfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Herald-News on Sep. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 722-0524
