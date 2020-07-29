Angeline M. Fracaro
Angeline (Angie) M Fracaro, of Lockport, passed away on Saturday 7/25/2020 at the age of 90. Angie is survived by her loving family including special nephews; John (Rose) Breuer, Mark (Theresa) Fracaro, and Rob (Patti) Weierman with numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. Angie was preceded in death by her parents, Matt and Nina Fracaro (nee Forte); brothers, James, Dominic, John, Nick, and Stephen "Bebe" Fracaro; sisters, Mary Urbanik, and Florence Breuer; special niece Judith Weierman and other nieces and nephews. Angie was a lifelong member of St. Dennis Church in Lockport. She was an active member of the Altar and Rosary Society. Angie was Woman of the year in 1992. Angie served 31 years with A & P Tea Company. Family will receive friends at Goodale Memorial Home in Lockport on Thursday 7/30/2020 beginning at 9am. 10am Memorial Mass will follow at St. Dennis Church in Lockport. In lieu of flowers, donations to the St. Dennis Endowment Fund would be appreciated. (www.anderson-goodale.com
) 815-838-1533