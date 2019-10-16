|
Angeline Tondini
Angeline Tondini,(nee Kubalewski) age 96 of Lockport, passed away October 13, 2019.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Peter Tondini; her parents Stanley and Frances Kubalewski; her sisters Josephine Endecavageh and Estelle Kaminski and her brother Albert Kubalewski.
Angeline is survived by her loving children Sherry (Henry) Boe, Gary A. Tondini, and Terry L. Tondini; grandchildren Mark Boe, Jeff (Amy) Boe, Dawn (Joseph) Cimino, Christopher (Kelly) Tondini, Eric (Sandy Gould) Tondini, and Renae (Andy) Gradl; great-grandchildren Lilly Gradl and Luke Gradl; numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
Angeline was a member and a musician for many years for the Lockport Woman of the Moose. She played the organ and the accordion. She had her own radio program called Memory Hour on WAJP FM at Al Pholers Station in Joliet. Angeline played in a band called the Merry Makers and performed at senior events.
There will be a visitation at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 410 S. Jefferson Street, Lockport, Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 12:00 p.m.
Entombment Resurrection Cemetery, Romeoville, IL.
In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Joseph Catholic Church, would be appreciated.
Published in The Herald-News on Oct. 16, 2019