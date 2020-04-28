|
|
ANIELA HARDEL
(UBYCHA)
Age 97, of Mokena, formerly of Frankfort passed away on Sunday, April 26th 2020 at her home at Clarendale of Mokena.
Aniela is survived by her loving family, daughter in-law, Mary Jane Hardel, grandchildren, Paul (Martha) Hardel, Jessica (Kevin) Gough, great grandchildren, Paul Hardel Jr., Cecilia Hardel, Molly Gough, Wyatt Gough, sister, Helen Bednarz and nieces Casmira (Frank) Tuttolomundo and Teresa (Daniel) Gibbons.
Aniela was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Hardel and son Sigmund Hardel.
Aniela was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church in Frankfort.
Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic; services and entombment for Aniela at Resurrection Cemetery, Justice IL will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be greatly appreciated.
For information, www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-806-2225
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 28, 2020