The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
65 Old Frankfort Way
Frankfort, IL 60423
815-806-2225
Resources
More Obituaries for Aniela Hardel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Aniela Hardel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Aniela Hardel Obituary
ANIELA HARDEL

(UBYCHA)

Age 97, of Mokena, formerly of Frankfort passed away on Sunday, April 26th 2020 at her home at Clarendale of Mokena.

Aniela is survived by her loving family, daughter in-law, Mary Jane Hardel, grandchildren, Paul (Martha) Hardel, Jessica (Kevin) Gough, great grandchildren, Paul Hardel Jr., Cecilia Hardel, Molly Gough, Wyatt Gough, sister, Helen Bednarz and nieces Casmira (Frank) Tuttolomundo and Teresa (Daniel) Gibbons.

Aniela was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Hardel and son Sigmund Hardel.

Aniela was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church in Frankfort.

Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic; services and entombment for Aniela at Resurrection Cemetery, Justice IL will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be greatly appreciated.

For information, www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-806-2225
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Aniela's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kurtz Memorial Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -