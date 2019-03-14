Anita D. Batson



Anita D. Batson (nee McMahon), 80, of New Lenox, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home. Anita was born in Covington, KY to the late William O. and Clara M. (nee Fennell) McMahon.



Beloved wife of the late Carl R. Batson; loving mother of Carl W. (Lorie) Batson and Alicia (Peter) Batson Goutos; cherished grandmother of Eric (Nina) Jessen, Ryan (Desirae) Jessen, Brooke (fianc , Jeff Kerley) Jessen, Michelle (Rusty) Caldwell, and Michael Batson; proud great grandmother of Mason Caldwell and Alaina Jessen; dear sister of Lila (late Edward J.) Korczak, the late Dale McMahon, and the late William (Kay) McMahon; loved aunt of numerous nieces and nephews.



Anita was an active member of both the United Methodist Church of New Lenox and the Community United Methodist Church of Westcliffe, CO where she spent her summers.



In lieu of flowers, memorials in Anita's name to United Methodist Church of New Lenox or Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated.



The family will receive friends at Kurtz Memorial Chapel on Monday, March 18, 2019 from 9:00am to 12:00 noon then to United Methodist Church of New Lenox for a 12:30pm Funeral Service. Interment Maplewood Cemetery, New Lenox.



www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com



815-485-3700 for info. Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary