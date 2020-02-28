The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C.
108 Illinois Street
Lemont, IL 60439
(630) 257-6363
For more information about
Anita Bromberek
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C.
108 Illinois Street
Lemont, IL 60439
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
9:30 AM
Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C.
108 Illinois Street
Lemont, IL 60439
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Alphonsus Church
Resources
Anita Mae Bromberek Obituary
Anita Mae Bromberek

Anita Mae "Ne Ne" Bromberek (Woods), of Lemont, age 76, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 26th, 2020 surrounded by loved ones.

Anita was a devoted mother and grandmother not only to her immediate family, but to all who knew her. A lover of soap operas and sunset blush, her true passion was to share a smile and conversation with anyone who stopped over.

She spent many years making the world a more beautiful place as the owner of a small beauty salon. As a leader in the community she was President of the Lemont Jayceettes. In her later years she worked along side her husband as a bookkeeper for Bromberek Flagstone.

Preceded in death by father Francis Woods, mother Anna Woods (Rigoni), sisters Corrine Kryca and Kathleen Geib. She is survived by her husband, Ronald Bromberek, daughter Shelley Bromberek-Lambert (Steven), son Michael Bromberek (Gail), grandchildren Ryan Bromberek (Michelle), Carly Gallo (Michael), Elly Lambert, and Jack Lambert, and numerous family and friends. Her giving spirit continues to live on even after her death.

Visitation Sunday from 2 - 7 p.m. at Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. 108 Illinois St. Lemont. Funeral services Monday, March 2, 2020, 9:30 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Alphonsus Church for Mass at 10 a.m.

Interment St. Alphonsus Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to or the

Info: 630-257-6363 or www.markiewiczfh.com
Published in The Herald-News on Feb. 28, 2020
