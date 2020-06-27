Anita Rae Kahl
Born: June, 18, 1950; in Nuremberg, Germany
Died: April 16, 2020; in Manhattan, IL
Anita Rae Kahl, age 69, passed away expectantly on April 16, 2020, at her home in Manhattan, Ill. Anita was born on June, 18, 1950, at the U. S. military hospital in Nuremberg, Germany. She was the daughter of Roland and Lillian Kahl. Anita grew up in a military family; as a child, she lived in Europe, Japan, and several places in the United States. Anita graduated from Lincoln Way High School in New Lenox, Ill., in 1968. She received a bachelor's degree in speech therapy from Augustana College in RockIsland, Ill., and later completed the requirements for an elementary education teaching license at Shippensburg University in Shippensburg, Pa. Anita was a free spirit. She was smart, creative, and fun. She had a laugh that invited others to join in. She had lots of adventures during her lifetime and entertained family and friends with stories, both hilarious and poignant. Anita relished lively discussions about books, current events, philosophy, and theironies inherent in many of life's ups and downs. Anita lived an active life filled with a variety of interests, and she consistently contributed her best effort to whatever activities she chose to focus upon. For several years she was a memberof the Joliet Drama Guild in Joliet, Ill.; she especially enjoyed working with the annual gnome show at the Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park Theater. Anita had a special flair with first graders at Haven School and Nelson Prairie School in New Lenox, Ill. In her classroom there were, of course, the 3Rs of reading, writing, and arithmetic. There was also singing and dancing, and there were costumes. There was joy, kindness, respect. And there was love. She was known for turning first-grade tears into laughter as she dramatically packed those tears away in her pocket. Anita worked hard to give hundreds of children a positive school experience; many students and their parents have good memories of their time in Miss Kahl's classroom. Anita and her sister, Meridel, had a close friendship. They spoke on the phone every day to maintain their heart connection through the years-regardless of the miles that separated them. They learned to listen to each other with empathy while withholding judgment, unless, of course, one or the other said something- to use their words- "utterly outrageous." They laughed and cried together and forgave each other the many things sisters choose to forgive.
Anita was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her sister, Meridel, who misses her terribly. She also leaves behind cousins, colleagues, and friends who remember her for the talented, unique person she was.
Special thanks go to Jackie Gould of the Forsythe Gould Funeral Home in Manhattan, Ill., for her patient assistance during this challenging time of COVID-19. Another special thank you goes to Anita's friends- Alejandra, Brandi, Collette, Justin, and Melissa-who helped her in so many loving ways during the last years of her life. Anita will rest peacefully with four generations of her family in the cemetery of St. Paul's Lutheran Church near Prairie Farm, WI. A private family service is planned for a later date. Forsythe Gould Funeral Home, 507 S. State St., Manhattan, IL 60442, 815-478-3321, www.forsythegouldfh.com
Published in The Herald-News on Jun. 27, 2020.