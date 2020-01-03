|
|
Ann E. Franzen
Ann E. Franzen (nee Grissinger) passed away at Joliet Area Community Hospice on December 31, 2019. Age 89 years old.
Survived by her husband of 62 years Richard R. Franzen, two children Cheryl (Thomas) Sheridan, and Robert Franzen (Lesley Gilmore.) Two grandchildren Jenine Connolly and Mathew (Morgan) Sheridan. Three great-grandchildren Emma, Dylan and Gavin Connolly.
Preceded in death by her parents Harry and Theresa (Kreiger) Grissinger and her sisters Marion (Emil) Pasteris and Vera (Thomas "Tim") Kewley, her brother William Grissinger.
Per her request her remains are to be cremated and a private family service will be held.
Published in The Herald-News on Jan. 3, 2020