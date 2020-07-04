Ann Gwen Zinneman
Born: December 26, 1942; in Scranton, PA
Died: June 27, 2020; in Punta Gorda, FL
Ann Gwen Zinneman passed away peacefully, in her Punta Gorda, Florida home under hospice care, surrounded by family on June 27, 2020. She is survived by her husband Thomas E. Zinneman, daughter Nancy Z. Read (John), and son David E. Zinneman. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward G. Webber and Jane A. Webber, and her brother Edward G. ("Ted") Webber.
Ann was born on December 26, 1942, in Scranton, Pennsylvania to Edward G. Webber and Jane A. Webber. She loved singing and sang in the choir at Grace United Methodist Church in Joliet and the Joliet Chamber Choir. She will always be remembered by her family and the members of Grace Church for singing "O Holy Night" at Christmas Eve services.
Ann married Thomas Ernest Zinneman in Joliet, Illinois on August 24, 1963. This year would have marked their 57th anniversary. Tom and Ann have two children, Nancy Z. Read (John) and David E. Zinneman.
Ann also loved sewing and crafts, and loved to make clothes for her family and to make dolls and doll clothing. She loved dolls and had a wonderful collection. She also made costumes for many of the shows that she performed in, as well as for madrigal dinners and operettas in which her daughter performed.
Tom and Ann moved to Florida upon Tom's retirement in 1998. Ann loved Florida and loved being around her family. She loved the sunshine, warm weather, and yearlong flowers. It was in Florida that Ann adopted a toy poodle named Roscoe. He became her constant companion and brought her years of joy.
She was also an avid reader and a regular visitor to the Port Charlotte Public Library. She loved the library, and especially the Friends of the Library bookstore. The family has made a donation to the library in her memory.
Ann was known for her positivity and cheer. Despite her health issues later in life, she was always positive and expressed kindness to all. While we mourn our loss, we celebrate her incredible life.
Ann will be cremated. Her memorial page is with Baldwin Brothers Cremation in Port Charlotte, Florida. Services will be scheduled at a later date. Her Facebook page will also remain as a memorial to her. In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or to any local Animal Shelter. Her remains will be interred at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Port Charlotte, Florida.