1/1
Ann L. Mandel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ann L. Mandel

Born: June 11, 1939; in Joliet, IL

Died: September 12, 2020; in Naperville, IL

Ann L. Mandel (nee Merriman), age 81, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1994, formerly of Joliet, IL, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born June 11, 1939 in Joliet.

Survivors include her loving husband of 58 years, Robert A. Mandel, two sons, Robert (Lori) Mandel of Fort Mill, SC and Stephen Mandel of Naperville, her daughters, Joan Ferreri of Naperville and Kathleen Mandel of Chicago, one brother, Paul (Pat) Merriman of Joliet, and four grandchildren, Meghan (Ryne) Mark, Amanda (Michael) Haiser, Thomas Mandel and Emily Mandel.

Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Edward J. and Marie (nee Kinn) Merriman, her brothers, Edward Merriman, Dr. Robert Merriman and Raymond Merriman, three sisters, Marie Freis, Colette Riffel and Helen Brouch.

Ann was raised in the Joliet area, attended St. Francis High School (Class of 1957) and married her husband, Robert, in 1962. They moved to Normal, IL where Ann and Bob lovingly raised their four children, two of which have special needs. Ann enjoyed volunteering for Misericordia Heart of Mercy and other fundraising events. She also enjoyed spending time with her family, annual trips to the beach, camping and cooking for her family and friends.

Ann was a member of SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Naperville and a former member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Joliet and Epiphany Catholic Church in Normal.

Ann will be remembered for the tremendous impact she made on everyone who met her.

Visitation will be held Sunday, September 20, 2020, 2:00-6:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home, 44 S. Mill Street, Naperville.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Monday, September 21, 11:00 AM at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 36 N. Ellsworth Street, Naperville.

Interment: SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Naperville.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Ann's memory may be made to: Misericordia Heart of Mercy, Attn: Sister Rosemary Connelly, 6300 North Ridge Avenue, Chicago, IL, 60660, (773) 973-6300, www.misericordia.com/giving/donate-online/

For more information, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 14, 2020
Our sympathy and special prayers for Ann and all her family and friends.
The Sisters and Residents of Misericordia
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved