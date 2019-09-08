|
Ann M. Mattea
Ann M. Mattea nee Flannery - of Joliet passed away peacefully September 1, 2019, at Sunny Hill Nursing Home.
Ann is survived by her loving children Fred (Rita) Jr., Richard (Rita) and David Mattea; cherished grandmother of 9, great-grandmother of 11 and great-great grandmother of 2. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband Fred R. Mattea, her parents Charles and Virginia Flannery, daughter Mary Ann Meredith, son Alan B. Mattea, granddaughter Judy A. Moruzi and grandson Robert Meredith Jr. Her brother Beecher Flannery and her sisters Christine Dick, Maxine Smith and Geneva Kapellas.
Ann was a devoted Christian, loving her charity work. She was a member of Ingalls Park United Methodist Church for over 70 years. She was a loving mom, grandma and enjoyed spending time with her family.
Graveside Memorial service will held at Elmhurst Cemetery in Joliet, Illinois on September 11, 2019, at 11 AM. Any questions please call 815-744-0022 or visit www.chsfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald-News on Sept. 8, 2019