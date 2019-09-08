The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
2320 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 744-0022
Graveside service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Elmhurst Cemetery
Joliet, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Mattea
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann M. (Flannery) Mattea


1920 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann M. (Flannery) Mattea Obituary
Ann M. Mattea

Ann M. Mattea nee Flannery - of Joliet passed away peacefully September 1, 2019, at Sunny Hill Nursing Home.

Ann is survived by her loving children Fred (Rita) Jr., Richard (Rita) and David Mattea; cherished grandmother of 9, great-grandmother of 11 and great-great grandmother of 2. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband Fred R. Mattea, her parents Charles and Virginia Flannery, daughter Mary Ann Meredith, son Alan B. Mattea, granddaughter Judy A. Moruzi and grandson Robert Meredith Jr. Her brother Beecher Flannery and her sisters Christine Dick, Maxine Smith and Geneva Kapellas.

Ann was a devoted Christian, loving her charity work. She was a member of Ingalls Park United Methodist Church for over 70 years. She was a loving mom, grandma and enjoyed spending time with her family.

Graveside Memorial service will held at Elmhurst Cemetery in Joliet, Illinois on September 11, 2019, at 11 AM. Any questions please call 815-744-0022 or visit www.chsfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald-News on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
Download Now