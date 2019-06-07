Ann M. Parker



Ann M. Parker (Nee: Bajt), age 92, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home.



Ann is survived by three daughters, Susan M. Parker, Sandra Favre (Hudson, MA) and Linda (Arthur) Liming (Lombard, IL); three grandsons Nicholas Liming, Andrew Liming and Daniel Favre. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.



Ann was preceded in death by her husband Robert D. Parker (2005); parents Ivan and Johanna Bajt; siblings John Bajt, Joseph Boyt, Christine Barnes, Julia Tenge and Mary Putrich.



The youngest of six children, Ann was born in Ambridge, PA to a family that had emigrated from Croatia. Ann lived in Joliet most of her life. She retired from St. Joseph Medical Center in 1991 after 25 years of service. Ann was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church. An avid Chicago Cubs fan for many years, she was delighted over the 2016 Cubs' World Series win. She enjoyed cooking and baking and spending time with family and friends. Special thanks to the staff of Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home and Joliet Area Community Hospice for their kindness and care of Ann.



Visitation will be held, Monday, June 10, 2019 at Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home from 9:00-10:00 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Interment Woodlawn Memorial Park. Memorials to Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home or Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated. Published in The Herald-News from June 7 to June 9, 2019