Ann Marie Reed
Born: May 26, 1953; in Plainfield, IL
Died: June 25, 2020; in Englewood, FL
Ann Marie Reed, age 67 of Rotonda West, Florida passed away on June 25, 2020 at Englewood Health and Rehabilitation Center in Englewood, Florida.
Born May 26th, 1953 in Plainfield, IL, Ann graduated form Plainfield High School. She worked at Kerr Glass and A.B. Gusto's. Ann moved to Florida over 30 years ago where she worked at the VFW and the Elk's Club. She also was a member of the Gulf Cove Woman of the Moose Lodge. Ann was always the "Life of the Party". She enjoyed cooking and traveling. She was loved by many and will be missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Darlene and Henry Reed.
She is survived by her loving sister Mary Jane Reed-Willis; her niece Christine Bower; great nieces, Kaitlin and Lilliane; her nephew Timothy, and great nephew Henry. She is also survived by many cousins and her good friend Sheree Frantz who was always there for her.
Private burial due to the current health situation.
You may share a memory at www.englewoodfh.com