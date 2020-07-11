1/1
Ann Marie Reed
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ann Marie Reed

Born: May 26, 1953; in Plainfield, IL

Died: June 25, 2020; in Englewood, FL

Ann Marie Reed, age 67 of Rotonda West, Florida passed away on June 25, 2020 at Englewood Health and Rehabilitation Center in Englewood, Florida.

Born May 26th, 1953 in Plainfield, IL, Ann graduated form Plainfield High School. She worked at Kerr Glass and A.B. Gusto's. Ann moved to Florida over 30 years ago where she worked at the VFW and the Elk's Club. She also was a member of the Gulf Cove Woman of the Moose Lodge. Ann was always the "Life of the Party". She enjoyed cooking and traveling. She was loved by many and will be missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Darlene and Henry Reed.

She is survived by her loving sister Mary Jane Reed-Willis; her niece Christine Bower; great nieces, Kaitlin and Lilliane; her nephew Timothy, and great nephew Henry. She is also survived by many cousins and her good friend Sheree Frantz who was always there for her.

Private burial due to the current health situation.

You may share a memory at www.englewoodfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Englewood Community Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Englewood Community Funeral Home & Cremation Service
3070 South McCall Road
Englewood, FL 34224
(941) 475-9800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Englewood Community Funeral Home & Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

8 entries
June 23, 2020
Ann Marie was the closest I had to a sister. Such a sweet soul, funny, smart, caring. I am sad we lost touch over the years, but memories are never lost! May she rest in everlasting peace and joy. And may the good Lord look after you, Arthur and your whole family.






Paul Riihimaki
Family
June 20, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Linda Pascal
Friend
June 19, 2020
Bunky, John & Linda and your families,
So sadden to hear about Anne Marie.
Always remember her from West Quincy Finnish Cong. & Camp Clear.
Stephen, Mark & I along with John & Linda & Anne Marie had great times in Sunday school. We all met Jesus there.
We all have fond memories.
Anne Marie always had smiles for all.
We also had great times with our families. All our thoughts & prayers with all of you at this difficult time.
Rest In Peace Anne Marie.
Fondly,
Maria Walkama Clark
Stephen & Mark Walkama
Maria Walkama Clark
Friend
June 18, 2020
Arthur (Bunky ) and Families,
I am so sorry for your loss.
Ann Marie will live in your hearts ❤ forever.
Dianne Nieland Smyth
Dianne Smyth
Friend
June 18, 2020
Faithful Blessings Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
June 17, 2020
Gosh. 40 plus years since I've seen Anne
Marie.
I used to run w Arthur when I lived on Lancaster Street. There could not be a nicer person or a better smile on the face of the earth.
Love to the Reeds. May Anne Marie rest in peace.
Theresa Bradley.
T Diao
Friend
June 17, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Keity Alcantara
June 17, 2020
Mrs. Anne Marie Reed was a sweet beautiful lady , her words os wisdom comforted to all of us at the life group Grace Church . Very sad news to us ! May God bless you and your husband with strength and peace. RIP Anne Marie you will be loved eternally.
Teresa Delgado
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved