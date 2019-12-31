|
|
Ann Papoutsas
Ann Papoutsas (nee Passas), age 94 years, passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019 at her late residence. Born in Joliet on October 20, 1925 and a life-long resident. She was a member of All Saint's Greek Orthodox Church in Joliet.
Preceded in death by her husband, Elefterious Papoutsas; her parents, George and Catherine (nee Hatioounou) Passas; a sister, Mary (Robert, deceased) Reid; two brothers, Alex (Marilyn, deceased) Passas and Peter (Stephy, deceased) Passas.
Survived by her nephews and nieces, George (Susan) Reid, George (Debbie) Passas, Debbie (Jim) Leon and Maryann (Buck) Dulla. Numerous grand-nieces and grand-nephews also survive.
Private funeral services were held on Monday, December 30, 2019 at All Saint's Greek Orthodox Church. Interment followed at Woodlawn Memorial Park I.
For information (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.COM.
Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 31, 2019