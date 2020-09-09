1/1
Anna Jacqueline Verbiscer
1939 - 2020
{ "" }
Anna Jacqueline Verbiscer

Born: October 16, 1939; in Joliet, IL

Died: September 3, 2020; in Canton, GA

Anna Jacqueline Verbiscer (nee Zajac) passed away on September 3, 2020 in Canton, Georgia. Born on October 16, 1939 in Joliet, Illinois, she was the youngest of Anna and Stephen Zajac's five daughters. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Matthew Verbiscer; three daughters: Anne and husband Mike, Nancy, Lori and husband Tony; and seven grandchildren: Emily, Mark, Sarah, Richard and wife Sophie, Katherine, Anna and Anna Grace.

She received her BA in History in 1961 from the College of St. Francis in Joliet, Illinois, where she went on to teach elementary school until she married. Always dedicated to her family, she only returned to teaching as a paraprofessional at East Valley and Blackwell Elementary Schools in Marietta, Georgia for 15 years. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, quilting, knitting, and other handicrafts.

A Memorial Mass is scheduled for Friday, September 11, 2020, 11:00 am at St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to St. Michael the Archangel Food Pantry in Woodstock, Georgia via their online giving site: https://www.osvonlinegiving.com/1024/Home/NewQuickGive


Published in The Herald-News on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Lakeside Funeral Home - Woodstock
121 Claremore Drive
Woodstock, GA 30188
(770) 293-2757
