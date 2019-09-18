|
|
Anna Jean Crawford
Born: January 26, 1930
Died: September 15, 2019
Age 89 of Carbon Hill, passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019.
Born January 26, 1930 in Joliet, Anna Jean was a daughter of Ercola "Art" and Victoria "Vic" (Vacca) Vecellio. She attended the Carbon Hill School and was a 1948 graduate of Coal City HS.
Anna was a member of Assumption Catholic Church, and in addition to dancing the jitterbug, enjoying memorable trips to Las Vegas and playing gin rummy, she had a fondness for the color purple and cherished Sunday family dinners. Anna Jean was a devoted wife, who lovingly cared for her husband for 22 years, as well as a dedicated caregiver to her mother in her final years. Anna took great pleasure in her regular routine, and was certain not to miss her favorite soap operas and crime shows.
A dedicated wife, mother and grandmother, Anna Jean's legacy will long live in the hearts of those she loved.
Survivors include her sons: Bob (Carol) Crawford of Diamond, Jim (Lauri) Crawford of Morris, Tim (Gail) Crawford of Coal City, and Bill Crawford of Carbon Hill; grandchildren: Shelley Crawford of Thornton, CO, Katie (Steve) Hlavac of Yorkville, IL, Sean Crawford of Carbondale, IL, Benjamin (Morgan) Crawford of Dubuque, IA and Brittney Crawford of Milwaukee, WI; one sister, Angela (Dorothy) Isberg of Joliet and two sisters-in-law: Frances Crawford of Coal City and Joan Van Duyne of Wilmington, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Anna Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Art and Vic Vecellio; husband of 48 years, Bob; brothers-in-law: Thomas "Jack" Crawford and James "Dutch" Crawford and one sister-in-law, Jean Ludwig.
Visitation will be Friday, September 20, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service, 11:00 a.m. at Reeves Funeral Home, 75 N. Broadway in Coal City (815-634-2125). Burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Braidwood.
Preferred memorials may be made toa charity of the donor's choosing.
Anna Jean's Memorial Page: www.ReevesFH.com/notices/AnnaJean-Crawford
Published in The Herald-News on Sept. 18, 2019