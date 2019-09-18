The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reeves Funeral Home - Coal City
75 N. BROADWAY
COAL CITY, IL 60416
(815) 634-2125
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Reeves Funeral Home - Coal City
75 N. BROADWAY
COAL CITY, IL 60416
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Reeves Funeral Home - Coal City
75 N. BROADWAY
COAL CITY, IL 60416
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Crawford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Jean Crawford


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna Jean Crawford Obituary
Anna Jean Crawford

Born: January 26, 1930

Died: September 15, 2019

Age 89 of Carbon Hill, passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019.

Born January 26, 1930 in Joliet, Anna Jean was a daughter of Ercola "Art" and Victoria "Vic" (Vacca) Vecellio. She attended the Carbon Hill School and was a 1948 graduate of Coal City HS.

Anna was a member of Assumption Catholic Church, and in addition to dancing the jitterbug, enjoying memorable trips to Las Vegas and playing gin rummy, she had a fondness for the color purple and cherished Sunday family dinners. Anna Jean was a devoted wife, who lovingly cared for her husband for 22 years, as well as a dedicated caregiver to her mother in her final years. Anna took great pleasure in her regular routine, and was certain not to miss her favorite soap operas and crime shows.

A dedicated wife, mother and grandmother, Anna Jean's legacy will long live in the hearts of those she loved.

Survivors include her sons: Bob (Carol) Crawford of Diamond, Jim (Lauri) Crawford of Morris, Tim (Gail) Crawford of Coal City, and Bill Crawford of Carbon Hill; grandchildren: Shelley Crawford of Thornton, CO, Katie (Steve) Hlavac of Yorkville, IL, Sean Crawford of Carbondale, IL, Benjamin (Morgan) Crawford of Dubuque, IA and Brittney Crawford of Milwaukee, WI; one sister, Angela (Dorothy) Isberg of Joliet and two sisters-in-law: Frances Crawford of Coal City and Joan Van Duyne of Wilmington, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Anna Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Art and Vic Vecellio; husband of 48 years, Bob; brothers-in-law: Thomas "Jack" Crawford and James "Dutch" Crawford and one sister-in-law, Jean Ludwig.

Visitation will be Friday, September 20, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service, 11:00 a.m. at Reeves Funeral Home, 75 N. Broadway in Coal City (815-634-2125). Burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Braidwood.

Preferred memorials may be made toa charity of the donor's choosing.

Anna Jean's Memorial Page: www.ReevesFH.com/notices/AnnaJean-Crawford
Published in The Herald-News on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Reeves Funeral Home - Coal City
Download Now