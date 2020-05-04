Anna M. Bortoli
Born: July 2, 1930
Died: April 28, 2020
Anna M. (nee Folena) Bortoli, age 89, born July 2, 1930, went to her Heavenly home on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at the Cottages of New Lenox surrounded by her three loving daughters.
Anna is survived by her daughters Suzanne Gentile, Rozanne Landis and Marianne Hylka. She is also survived by her cherished grandchildren Dave (Ashley) Gentile, Angela (Robert) Leasure, William (Kimberly) Landis, Michael (Amber) Landis, Alex (Bree) Hylka and Ashley Hylka, 11 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great granddaughter and numerous Godchildren.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 64 years, Richard Bortoli, her parents Joseph and Bruna Folena, and her son-in-law James Landis.
Anna volunteered for 27 years as a Junior bowling coach at Stone City Post VFW 2199 and in 1994, received the award for Meritorious Service from the Joliet Area USBC. Her junior bowlers meant so much to her and she spoke of them often even years after retiring from the program. Anna?s true pride & joy was her family. Her eyes & smile would light up a room when we were all together. Anna and her sweetheart, Richie, loved music and they spent almost every Saturday night out dancing the night away. After losing the love of her life, music still brought her joy and she would tap her feet, clap her hands and dance with her girls. She especially loved accordion player Frank Rossi.
She will be remembered for her loving kindness and dedication to her family and friends. She treated everyone as family.
We would like to thank Alda, Scot, Angela and all the caregivers at the Cottages of New Lenox who showed our Mother such loving care.
Due to the pandemic, private services for immediate family will be held on May 5, 2020 at the Tezak Funeral Home.
A celebration of Anna's life will be held at a later date, pending the lifting of the Covid-19 restrictions,
at which time all of her family and friends will be welcome to attend. Obituary and tribute wall for Anna Bortoli at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News on May 4, 2020.