Anna Mae Fang



Born: September 19, 1929



Died: May 12, 2019



Anna Mae "Ann" (nee Brenczewski) Fang, age 89 of Joliet, passed away peacefully on Mother's Day, Sunday, May 12, 2019.



Born September 19, 1929 in Joliet, Anna was a daughter of Anton and Antonia (nee Gralak) Brenczewski. She was raised and educated in Joliet, and graduated from Holy Cross Catholic School and Joliet Township High School. Anna married William R. (Bill) Fang in Holy Cross Catholic Church and celebrated 59 years of marriage until his death in 2008. Anna retired from Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home as a Laundress after 38 years of dedicated service.



She was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church, Senior Citizens Association of Will County, Joliet Moose Lodge #300 and the Ladies Auxiliary Cantigny Post #367.



In her free time, Ann loved playing bingo, her grand-dogs, baking potica, nadev, lasagna and mashed potatoes for her granddaughters.



Survivors include her special daughters; Karen Crawford-Theobald (Peter Theobald) and "special caregiver", Kathi (the late Jim) Lorenc, special grandchildren; Heidi Alman, Alyssa Theobald and Heather Lorenc, three great-grandchildren; Jamie Crawford, Ian and Gage Guerra, special god-daughters; Linda Gnidovec and Nancy Osterberger, her canine companion; Yogi, special people in her life; Pam Calcanas, Jean Brenczewski, Andy Alman, Sayle, Gerry Simmons, Randy and Deb Crawford, Andrea and dear friend Sally Mauzer. Numerous nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.



Anna was preceded in death by her loving husband; William R. Fang, parents; Anton and Antonia Brenczewski, son-in-law; Jim Lorenc, grandson; Jason Crawford, three brothers, three sisters, Ray Simmons and Gene Brenczewski.



Per Anna's wishes, cremation rites were accorded and private services were held.



Anna was laid to rest next to her beloved husband in Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery.



Funeral services and arrangements have been made under the direction of Kenneth A. Plese, in Joliet, IL 815-735-2125 Published in The Herald-News on May 19, 2019