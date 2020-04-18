|
Anna M. Venske
Born: January 3, 1932
Died: April 14, 2020
Anna M. Venske (Kurator), age 88 years, passed away peacefully at her home with Georgene, her devoted daughter and primary caregiver at her side and also her daughter Lori.
Anna is survived by her children, Georgene (Jean) Venske of Joliet, Margaret (Joseph) Mendala of Jacksonville, IL. and Lori Venske of Crest Hill, IL. Grandsons, Joseph A. Mendala and Jordan Chavez. 2 sisters, Loretta (Thomas) Koenig of Joliet and Verna (Lawerence) Mahalik of Joliet, one sister-in-law, Mary Kurator, Numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her husband, Arthur (Leroy) Venske, her parents, Roman A. and Mary A. Kurator, one sister, Dorothy Matay, baby brother, Joseph R. Kurator and brother Raymond (Doc) Kurator and niece Kimberly Matay.
Anna will be remembered as a beautiful person with a beautiful smile and strong Catholic faith. She loved her family and friends and shared that love with the people she encountered. She was a loving, kind and caring person who was determined to keep fighting through the difficulties she encountered during her lifetime. She never lost faith in the Lord and prayed to Him to help her through these challenges. She will be dearly missed by her family and all who knew her. May she Rest In Peace. The family would like to thank Transitions Hospice Staff and nurses in assisting with her care. Donations can be made to Transitions Hospice.
Due to restrictions related to COVID-19, private family services were conducted.
PISUT FUNERAL SERVICES IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS 815-722-0998
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 18, 2020