Anna Mae FrattiniBorn: February 11, 1946Died: July 8, 2020Anna Mae "Nancy" Frattini (nee Dockendorf), born February 11, 1946, to Kathryn (O'Hara) and John Dockendorf. Passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Alden Estates of Shorewood.A graduate of College of St. Francis, she worked as a Claims Representative for the Social Security Administration and later as the Librarian for Channahon, Jr. High School. After her daughter Miranda was born, she became active with United Cerebral Palsy, serving on the board of directors. It was there she was awarded the Melvin J. Larson Distinguished Volunteer Service Award in 1994 for her outstanding dedication and leadership. Most will remember her from her time at Channahon, Jr. High where she met and befriended many colleagues, parents and students. Anna Mae genuinely loved life, as evidenced by her tendency to sing, dance and joke. She was always the first to lend a helping hand, a shoulder to cry on or a sanctuary for those needing a friend. When she wasn't being an amazing mother, wife and friend she loved fishing, sports cars / road racing, Basset Hounds and the occasional trip to the casino with her sister Margaret Dockendorf.She was preceded in death by her parents, Aunts Annie and Mamie, brother, John Dockendorf and her beloved daughter Miranda Mary Frattini for whom she was an unwavering advocate. She always made sure that Mandy had the opportunity to do similar things as able-bodied individuals and was happy.Anna Mae is survived by her husband, Lawrence; daughter, Gina; Sister, Margaret; brother in law Gerald Frattini and best friends Suzanne McCarthy and Martha Harms.Private Services and Interment were held at Woodlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Joliet.Arrangements entrusted to The Maple Funeral Home, Channahon.