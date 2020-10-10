Anna Mae Lukancic
(nee Longhini)
Age 83, of Crest Hill, passed away peacefully on October 7th, 2020, at Joliet Area Community Hospice Home with her loving husband of 61 years, John and family by her side. Anna Mae was born on April 11th, 1937 in Joliet, IL, the daughter of the late Valentine and Lillian (Ziesemer) Longhini. She was a graduate of Lockport Township High School, where she discovered her love for singing, which inspired her to perform throughout her life.
Anna Mae's beautiful soprano voice was an inspiration to many as she was a cantor at Mass in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Joliet, St. Ambrose Church and St. Anne Catholic Church in Crest Hill, as well as at weddings and funerals in numerous other churches. Wherever she sang people knew that, "surely the presence of the Lord is in this place." She directed the Glory and Praise Choir at St. Joseph's for over 15 years and sang in the diocesan choir at the Cathedral of St. Raymond in Joliet. For 30 years, she sang at Crest Hill's Annual Memorial Day Observance, performing various patriotic songs.
Anna Mae had a remarkably close and loving relationship with her family. She had an especially close connection with her daughter, Kathleen Carbone, with whom she shared a special bond as best friends. She touched the lives of her grandchildren, sharing words of wisdom with them, and loved having a positive impact on their lives. She always put everyone else's needs above her own, making certain that the lives she touched left an everlasting imprint. She was a wonderful neighbor and a cherished friend to many.
Besides her husband and daughter, Anna Mae is survived by her son Tom (Tami) Lukancic of Seattle; grandchildren Angelina (Ricky) Cho, Gianna Carbone, Michael Carbone, John (Heather) Lukancic, Steven (Jamie) Lukancic, and Colleen Lukancic, along with six great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her in-laws, Margaret (late Richard) Longhini, Lillian (late Clarence) Murphy, Angela (Walter) Zaida, Maryann Lukancic, Dr. Kent (late Dr. Mildred) Monroe, and Dr. Louis (Barbara) Lukancic; numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
She is preceded in death by her parents; son, John, and daughter, Angela Lukancic in infancy; her brother Richard, who was Anna Mae's hero and best friend; and her in-laws, Louis (Paula) Lukancic, Emma (Robert) Bechler, Helen (Raymond) Valerugo, and James (Patricia) Collins Lukancic.
Visitation for Anna Mae Lukancic will be Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.), Joliet, from 4-8 p.m. In accordance with Illinois guidelines, a 50 person capacity at one time will be followed. Face masks are required and social distancing will be observed. Funeral services will be Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at 10:15 a.m. from the funeral home chapel to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 416 N. Chicago St., Joliet where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. with a maximum capacity of 100 guests. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated. For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or you may visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
