|
|
Anna Mae Thayer
nee Lazar
Anna Mae "Ann" Thayer - (nee Lazar ) passed away on October 30, 2019, peacefully and surrounded by family while at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center following a brief hospitalization. Age 85.
Ann was known for her fierce love of family, absolute and unwavering faith, warm and welcoming personality, and undeniably delicious food. She never knew an enemy and within minutes made you feel as if you had known her for years. She was one of a kind. She worked at St. Joes Hospital as a pulmonary function technician as well as in public relations for McDonalds before her most well-known "career" with her son Rick in the restaurant business. Her soups were a staple to native Jolietans.
Ann is survived by her children, Ellen (Jim) McAsey, Annette (John) Scully, Peggy (John) Hausser, Rick (Danna) Thayer, Tom Thayer and foster daughter JoBelle Yonely; grandchildren Chris (Patrick) Smith, Jim (Ammie) McAsey, Craig (Emily) McAsey, Brett (Amanda) Boyter, Justin (Lisa) Boyter, Dane Thayer, Britt (Jason) Florin, Annie (Joe) Tumpis; great-grandchildren Mike and Tom Smith, Claire and Caroline McAsey, Carson and Taylor Boyter, John Henry Florin; sisters-in-law Karen Thayer, Diane (Lee) Goodenough, Mary Lazar, Judy Thayer; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Dick, parents Peter and Helen Lazar; brothers Art Lazar, Peter Lazar; sisters Helen (Bud) Gasparich, Veronica (Mike) Gerberi; brother-in-law Doug Thayer.
The family is extremely grateful to the doctors and nurses at Presence St. Josephs who gave Ann such wonderful and compassionate care. The family also thanks Dr. Patel and staff who gave Ann not only medical care, but also a very cherished friendship for many years.
A Memorial Mass will be held at the Cathedral of St. Raymond Nonnatus Saturday, November 30, 2019. A Memorial visitation will be held at the Cathedral from 9:00 A.M until time of Mass at 10:30 A.M. In lieu of flowers donations in Ann's name may be made to Joliet Area Hospice.
For information call (815) 744-0022 or visit www.CHSFUNERAL.com.
Published in The Herald-News on Nov. 10, 2019