Anna Margaret (nee Mores) Miller



Age 95 of Joliet, passed away peacefully on May 26, 2019 at Willow Falls.



Born January 30, 1924 in Joliet. Anna Margaret was a daughter of John and Cecelia (nee Chervan) Mores. She was raised and educated on Joliet?s east side and is a graduate of St. Cyril and Methodius Grade School, as well as Joliet Township with the class of 1941.



Anna met her husband Clyde Miller after he came home from World War II and they were married on November 3, 1945.



Anna worked at American Can and retired from Rainbow Bakery after 30 years. She was an outstanding and loving mother, mother-in-law and grandmother. Family was everything to her. Anna will be remembered for her excellent cooking and for being a gracious hostess on all holidays and Sunday dinners.



Survivors include her children: David (Colleen) Miller and Daniel (Cheryl) Miller; grandchildren: Ann (Roger) Bannister, Carrie Reyes, Elizabeth (Lou) Ramadani, Daniel (Meredith) Miller, Lauren (Jake) Sanford, John (Anna) Miller, Douglas (Robyn) Miller and Danielle Miller; 16 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren and sister-in-law, Margie Mores.



Anna was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 56 years, Clyde Miller (July 17, 2001); siblings: Theresa (Anthony) Mali, Francis (Bud) Donahue, Lillian (Tony) Spota, Clara (Paul) Schumacher, Mary (Stephen) Pribish, John Mores, Cecelia (Joseph) Furlan and Margaret (Jacob) Malnar.



Per Anna's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded and a private family service was held at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood where she was laid to rest next to her husband.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made as gifts in Anna's memory to Joliet Area Community Hospice.



The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Willow Falls, Joliet Area Community Hospice and Our Lady of Angels Compassionate Care.



Obituary and tribute wall for Anna Miller can be visited at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Published in The Herald-News on May 29, 2019