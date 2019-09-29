|
Anna Marie Stratz
Anna Marie Stratz, (nee Moran), age 89, of Joliet since 1976, and formerly of Minooka, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center, with her loving family by her side.
Born July 19, 1930 in Joliet, she was a graduate of St. Patrick Grade School and St. Francis Academy.
A loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, she farmed with her husband in Seward Township for many years. She was a member of St. Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, the Council of Catholic Women, and the Ladies Auxiliary of the Knights of Columbus, Good Shepherd Council #5573 in Plainfield. Anna Marie and Henry enjoyed traveling the United States and Canada with the Jolly Rambler Trailer Club for many years.
Surviving are her seven children, Charles William (Gail) Stratz of Morris, Mary Ann Graf of Tempe, AZ, Karen Marie (Frank) Castiello of Tustin, CA, Susan Catherine Sankins of Ashmore, IL, James Michael Stratz of Tustin, CA, Joseph Albert (Colleen) Stratz of Cottonwood, AZ and Theresa Louise (Steve) Cortese of Mt. Prospect, IL; ten grandchildren, Tim (Julie) Stratz, Sarah Graf, Alex (Kara) Stratz, John (Leah) Stratz, Jake Stratz, and Matt, Amanda, Megan, Tommy and Nick Cortese; three great-grandchildren, Amethyst, Lillian and Jasper; two sisters, Kathleen (late Wayne) Fawley of Palm Harbor, FL and Evelyn (Dale) Onderisin of Joliet; two brothers, William Moran of Joliet, and Raymond (Denise) Moran of Shorewood; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 64 years, Henry M. Stratz (August 4, 2015); her parents, William Ambrose and Mary E. (nee Larkin) Moran; and a brother, Gerald Moran.
Visitation for Anna Marie Stratz will be held Tuesday, October 1, 2019 , from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Roads, Joliet. Funeral services will be held Wednesday,October 2, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, Plainfield, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be in St. Mary Cemetery, Minooka.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to Joliet Area Community Hospice or St. Mary Immaculate Catholic Church would be appreciated.
For more information,please call (815) 741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on Sept. 29, 2019